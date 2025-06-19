Red Sox sending Kristian Campbell to Triple-A amid slump: Report

The Boston Red Sox' "Big Three" will temporarily become the Big Two.

The Red Sox are sending infielder Kristian Campbell back to Triple-A Worcester, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Thursday.

Campbell entered the 2025 season as the No. 2 prospect in Boston's organization -- behind Roman Anthony and ahead of Marcelo Mayer -- but made the Opening Day roster as the team's starting second baseman, while Anthony and Mayer began the campaign in Worcester.

Campbell validated the Red Sox' decision out of the gate, slashing .301/.407/.495 through the end of April while earning American League Rookie of the Month honors. He's been mired in a major slump since then, however, slashing .159/.243/.222 in May and June while struggling mightily in the field.

(His seven errors are tied for the second-most in the American League, and he ranks 49th among 49 qualified MLB second basemen with an Outs Above Average rating of negative-8, per StatCast.)

The 22-year-old agreed to an eight-year contract extension with Boston in early April, so he's not going anywhere. But Campbell's demotion is a reminder of the challenges that face young prospects when they reach the MLB level, and the Red Sox are hoping that a reset in Worcester can help him get back on track.

Boston is in the midst of a nine-game West Coast road trip that continues Friday in San Francisco against the Giants. So, it's likely that Campbell remains in Worcester at least until the Red Sox return home the following Friday (June 27) to face the Toronto Blue Jays.

David Hamilton has started the previous two games at second base and could see more playing time while Campbell is in Worcester.