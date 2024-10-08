Legendary Red Sox pitcher Luis Tiant dies at 83, report says

Red Sox great Luis Tiant, who spent eight years with the team and whose pitching pushed them to the World Series in 1975, has died, according to a report by the Boston Globe.

Tiant, who pitched for Boston from 1971 to 1978, was 83 years old. Known by fans as El Tiante, the Cuban-born pitcher boasted a record of 229 wins and 172 losses across his 19-year career, including 49 shutouts. He made three All-Star teams and won two ERA titles.

He came to Boston after six years with Cleveland and a year with Minnesota and also pitched for the Yankees and Angels, according to the MLB.

His unique delivery and big personality made him a fan favorite.

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Luis Tiant. In a Major League career that spanned 19 seasons, "El Tiante" made three All-Star teams and won 20 or more games four times. Tiant won two ERA titles in the American League - one in 1968 for Cleveland, and another in… pic.twitter.com/wVNQj9f1pc — MLB (@MLB) October 8, 2024

He was considered for the National Hall of Fame multiple times but never made the votes. He was inducted into the Red Sox Hall of Fame in 1997.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.