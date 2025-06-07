WATCH: Mayer goes deep at Yankee Stadium for first career HR

Marcelo Mayer is on the board.

In the fifth inning of Friday's series opener against the New York Yankees in the Bronx, Mayer took Will Warren deep for the first home run of his MLB career.

The Yankees led 7-1 following Mayer's solo blast, but it still had to feel special for the Red Sox' top infield prospect. The 22-year-old has experienced some growing pains since being called up to the majors, entering Friday with a .188 batting average and .507 OPS through his first nine games with Boston.

Mayer's smooth left-handed swing is expected to play a key role in the Red Sox' future success. Selected fourth overall in the 2021 MLB Draft, hit well at every level in the minors. Before his promotion, he slashed .271/.347/.471 with nine homers and a league-leading 43 RBI in 43 games at Triple-A Worcester.