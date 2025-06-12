WATCH: Marcelo Mayer homers twice in Wednesday's game vs. Rays

Marcelo Mayer's sweet left-handed swing was on display during Wednesday night's Boston Red Sox-Tampa Bay Rays matchup at Fenway Park.

Mayer, Boston's No. 2 prospect, took Rays starter Zack Littell deep twice for the first two Fenway Park homers of his promising career. The first homer came in the second inning and was a 418-foot solo shot down the right field line:

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

418 ft for Mayer! 😤 pic.twitter.com/CRzkzeDdfc — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 11, 2025

In the fourth inning, Mayer blasted his second homer 410 feet in the same location:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

MARCELO x 2 pic.twitter.com/gWZpXudErr — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 12, 2025

Mayer, 22, became the youngest Red Sox player with a multi-homer game since Rafael Devers in 2018.

With the "Big Three" of Mayer, Kristian Campbell, and No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony finally on the big-league roster, the youth movement in Boston is in full effect. Anthony was the story of Tuesday's game vs. the Rays as he propelled the Red Sox to victory with a two-run double for his first MLB hit.

Mayer is up to three homers on the season. His first career homer came at Yankee Stadium on June 6.