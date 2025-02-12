Spring Storylines: Who will be Red Sox' MVP and Cy Young?

The Boston Red Sox don't have the sexiest roster in MLB, but they do have several talented players who can help them sneak into the playoff conversation in 2025.

Rafael Devers remains among the league's most feared sluggers. Jarren Duran put himself on the map as an All-Star in 2024. Triston Casas is expected to establish himself as one of MLB's top first basemen. Garrett Crochet joins Boston's rotation as one of the game's most exciting young arms. Even the top prospects -- Roman Anthony, Kristian Campbell, and Marcelo Mayer -- could showcase their star potential in 2025.

So, who will be the Red Sox' top performers on their quest for their first playoff berth since 2021? In the latest installment of our "Spring Storylines" series, our three-person panel predicted who will emerge as Boston's best position player and pitcher in 2025.

Justin Leger

MVP - Jarren Duran

Duran proved his breakout 2023 season was no fluke and played at an MVP level in 2024. The 28-year-old led MLB in doubles (48) and triples (14) while tallying 21 home runs, 75 RBI, and 34 stolen bases in 160 games. He earned All-Star MVP honors in his first appearance in the Midsummer Classic.

Duran also led the Red Sox with a 6.7 fWAR. The next-highest on the club? Rafael Devers at 4.1.

It'll be difficult for Duran to duplicate his historic season, but he has evolved into arguably the most talented all-around player on the team. With his ability to impact the game at the plate, in the field, and on the basepaths, he'll be Boston's MVP for the second consecutive year.

Cy Young - Garrett Crochet

Not only do I believe Crochet will establish himself as Boston's bona fide ace, but I predict he will earn the 2025 American League Cy Young award.

The 25-year-old southpaw has elite swing-and-miss stuff. He finished 2024 -- his first season a starter -- with the seventh-most strikeouts in MLB (209) despite pitching only 146 innings. All signs point toward the Red Sox unleashing him with no innings limit in 2025, so he should be firmly in the Cy Young conversation if he stays healthy and builds off his breakout campaign.

Nick Goss

MVP - Rafael Devers

Devers had a down season (by his standards) in 2024, but he will bounce back in 2025 with at least 35 homers, 100-plus RBI, and at least 150 games played.

Cy Young - Brayan Bello

Sticking with the bounce-back theme, Bello looks like an ace for most of the 2025 season, earns an All-Star nod and has an ERA under 3.50. He'll also exhibit better control after walking a career-high 65 batters last season.

Darren Hartwell

MVP - Triston Casas

While Rafael Devers is being paid like Boston's best player, Casas is well-positioned to take that mantle in 2025. He's a legitimate threat for 30-plus homers and 100-plus RBIs if he stays healthy, and his improvements on defense give him the nod over Devers, who is trending in the wrong direction in that department.

Cy Young - Garrett Crochet

If Crochet isn't Boston's best pitcher, that's not a good sign. With due respect to All-Star Tanner Houck and World Series champion Walker Buehler, Crochet has the best stuff on the staff and should be the team's first bona fide ace since Chris Sale if all goes according to plan.