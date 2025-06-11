With the Boston Red Sox struggling just to get back to .500, it's a good time to check in on their exs. Are there any recent breakups they should regret?

Given the Red Sox rotation's struggles this season, they probably wish they still had someone like Nick Pivetta, Nathan Eovaldi, or Michael Wacha. All three veteran pitchers have been outstanding with their new teams and would likely be the No. 2 starter on Boston's current staff.

Who else has made a positive impact on their new club? Here's a roundup of ex-Red Sox and their performances so far in 2025:

Nick Pivetta, San Diego Padres, RHP

For the most part, Pivetta has thrived with his new club out west. The 32-year-old has a 3.48 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 79 strikeouts and 21 walks over 13 starts (72.1 innings) with the Padres.

Pivetta entered June with a sub-3.00 ERA but has struggled in his last two starts, allowing nine runs in 10 innings of work against the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. Still, the struggling Red Sox rotation certainly could use Pivetta's production right about now.

Nathan Eovaldi, Texas Rangers, RHP

Eovaldi remains "the one that got away" for the Red Sox. The 2018 World Series champion has been among the best pitchers in the league so far this season with Texas, amassing a 1.56 ERA and MLB-best 0.81 WHIP with 73 strikeouts and 10 walks through 12 outings (69.1 IP).

Unfortunately for the Rangers, Eovaldi was placed on the injured list with posterior elbow inflammation after leaving his May 27 start with tricep tightness. The 35-year-old is scheduled to throw a bullpen this weekend, but his return timetable is uncertain.

Michael Wacha, Kansas City Royals, RHP

Wacha has been Mr. Consistency since 2022, his lone season in Boston. The 33-year-old veteran shined with the Padres in 2023 and has been rock-solid with the Royals the last two years.

Through 13 starts this season, Wacha has posted a 3.01 ERA and 1.165 WHIP with 55 strikeouts and 19 walks in 74.2 innings. Another arm the 2025 Red Sox wouldn't mind having in its inconsistent rotation.

Quinn Priester, Milwaukee Brewers, RHP

The Red Sox sent their 2024 trade deadline addition to the Brewers in exchange for minor league outfielder Yophery Rodriguez in April. A former top prospect, Priester appears to have unlocked something in Milwaukee.

Priester has a 3.65 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 43 strikeouts and 26 walks in 12 appearances (61.2 innings) this season. The command has been inconsistent, but the 24-year-old's last four starts have been impressive. He has allowed only five runs through 23 innings in that span.

Chris Martin, Texas Rangers, RHP

Martin was lights-out for most of his tenure in Boston, and he hasn't missed a beat in Texas. The 39-year-old has a 1.74 ERA and 0.87 WHIP through 23 appearances out of the Rangers' bullpen.

Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Angels, RHP

Jansen took care of business in his two appearances against Boston earlier this month, but it has been a somewhat rocky season for the likely Hall of Famer. In 25 appearances with the Angels, the 37-year-old has compiled a 4.37 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. He seems to have found his groove so far in June, however, with only one earned run over six appearances.

Tyler O'Neill, Baltimore Orioles, OF

O'Neill put up big power numbers for the Red Sox last season, but it's been a struggle for him in Baltimore. The 29-year-old is hitting .188 with only two homers and a .605 OPS through 24 games with the O's. He hasn't played since May 15 due to a shoulder issue.

Cam Booser, Chicago White Sox, LHP

Booser's call-up was one of the highlights of an otherwise bleak 2024 Red Sox season. He was traded to Chicago in the offseason for minor-league right-hander Yhoiker Fajardo.

Through 27 appearances out of the White Sox bullpen, Booser has amassed a 4.76 ERA and 1.32 WHIP. He has allowed only one earned run since May 20.

Brad Keller, Chicago Cubs, RHP

Keller's stint in Boston was forgettable. He posted a 5.84 ERA and 1.62 WHIP in 11 appearances, contributing to a 2024 Red Sox bullpen that was among the team's most glaring weaknesses all season.

With the Cubs, Keller has been a revelation. The 29-year-old has a 1.99 ERA and 1.01 WHIP with 29 strikeouts and eight walks over 29 appearances (31.2 innings). He hasn't allowed an earned run since April 22.

Lucas Sims, Philadelphia Phillies, RHP

The Red Sox' 2024 trade deadline acquisition posted a 13.86 ERA in 18 appearances with the Washington Nationals before being released on May 9. He signed a minor-league deal with the Phillies later in the month.

Luis Garcia, Los Angeles Dodgers, RHP

Another letdown 2024 Red Sox trade deadline addition, Garcia has a 4.50 ERA and 1.69 WHIP over 26 appearances out of the Dodgers 'pen.

Enmanuel Valdez, Pittsburgh Pirates, INF

Primarily a second baseman in Boston, Valdez has spent most of his time at first base this year with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 26-year-old is hitting .209 with two homers and a .657 OPS in 31 games.