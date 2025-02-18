Spring Storylines: Predicting All-Star break headlines for Red Sox

There hasn't been much buzz around the Boston Red Sox in recent seasons. They've been a middling team without a clear sense of direction: too good to undergo an all-out rebuild, not good enough to invest in the big-league roster at the trade deadline.

This year feels different. The Red Sox improved their starting pitching staff by acquiring Garrett Crochet and Walker Buehler while bolstering their lineup and infield defense with the addition of Alex Bregman. Those moves should help Boston regain relevance and inspire optimism by the time this year's All-Star break comes around.

In the latest installment of our "Spring Storylines" series, we shared predictions for the Red Sox headlines we'll be reading during the break in mid-July. If they come to fruition, the 2025 group will be on the right track toward regaining its reputation as a contender.

Here's what the three-person panel came up with:

Justin Leger: Garrett Crochet shines as AL All-Star starter

Nick and Darren covered the trade deadline and prospect angles below, so I'll focus on arguably the biggest addition of the Red Sox offseason: left-hander Garrett Crochet.

Crochet will step up as the ace of Boston's staff in 2025. The 25-year-old will lead the American League in strikeouts before the break, establishing himself as a Cy Young contender while earning the starting nod for the AL All-Star squad.

Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports Garrett Crochet struck out 209 batters in 146 innings for the White Sox last season.

His second straight All-Star appearance will invoke memories of Pedro Martinez's historic 1999 All-Star Game performance at Fenway Park. Yes, his stuff is that filthy when he's at his best.

Nick Goss: Red Sox will be buyers

The Red Sox need to make the playoffs next season. They haven't qualified since 2021, and if they're in the mix at the All-Star break, buying at the trade deadline should be an easy choice. With a loaded farm system, Craig Breslow should be able to make a few roster upgrades for a wild card push in September.

Darren Hartwell: "The Kids Are All Right"

Top prospects Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer and Kristian Campbell all are expected to make their MLB debuts this season, and while Alex Bregman's addition complicates Campbell's path to playing time as a second baseman, we can imagine a world where at least Anthony and Mayer see enough action by mid-July to prove they're worthy of the type.

Maddie Malhotra/Boston Red Sox/Getty Images Top prospects Roman Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, and Kristian Campbell each are expected to play roles on the big-league club in 2025.

The question then would become whether Alex Cora decides to lean heavily on this talented young trio down the stretch or favors more established veterans.