Boston Red Sox

Red Sox extend $21M qualifying offer to Nick Pivetta

Boston did not give a qualifying offer to outfielder Tyler O'Neill.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Red Sox started their 2024-25 offseason with a curveball.

On Monday, they extended the $21.05 million qualifying offer to right-hander Nick Pivetta, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com. They did not give one to outfielder Tyler O'Neill.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Pivetta has until Nov. 19 to accept or decline the qualifying offer. The Red Sox will receive draft pick compensation if he signs elsewhere in free agency.

MORE RED SOX

Boston Red Sox 3 hours ago

Four ways Red Sox can acquire an ace this offseason

John Tomase 10 hours ago

Wilyer Abreu joins impressive Red Sox company with first Gold Glove

John Tomase Oct 31

My Red Sox offseason to-do list: Juan Soto, Juan Soto, Juan Soto…

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The Red Sox giving Pivetta the qualifying offer was unexpected. The 31-year-old posted a 4.14 ERA over 145.2 innings (27 starts). Now, it would be a surprise if he declined the offer and did not return to Boston's rotation for at least one more season.

As for O'Neill, the 29-year-old slugger could still rejoin the Red Sox. But if he signs elsewhere, Boston will not receive any draft compensation.

It should be an active offseason for chief baseball officer Craig Breslow and Co. The Red Sox enter the offseason with several needs, including a top-of-the-rotation starter and right-handed hitting.

This article tagged under:

Boston Red Sox
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us