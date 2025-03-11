Priester, Fitts expected to step up amid Red Sox pitcher injuries

The Boston Red Sox entered spring training with thoughts of employing a six-man rotation to start the 2025 season. Instead, they’ll have to dip into their depth options just to have five capable starters on the Opening Day roster.

Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford, and Lucas Giolito suffered injuries during spring training. Bello will start the campaign on the injured list with a shoulder issue, Crawford hasn’t progressed in his recovery from a knee injury, and Giolito’s status is in question after he tweaked his hamstring on the first pitch of his spring debut Tuesday -- his first outing in more than a year.

So, who will be asked to step up if Bello, Crawford, and/or Giolito are forced to miss time? Here’s how the starting rotation could look on March 27:

Garrett Crochet, LHP Tanner Houck, RHP Walker Buehler, RHP Quinn Priester, RHP Richard Fitts, RHP Cooper Criswell, RHP

Priester, Fitts, and Criswell are the most likely candidates to fill in for the injured trio. Pitching prospect Hunter Dobbins is another option, though he was sent to minor-league camp before Tuesday’s exhibition.

The Red Sox acquired Priester – a first-round draft pick in 2019 – from the Pittsburgh Pirates at last year’s trade deadline in exchange for middle infield prospect Nick Yorke. The 6-foot-3, 220-pound righty has seen his average fastball velocity jump from 93 mph to 95 mph this spring with a high of 97 mph. While his minor-league success has yet to translate to the majors, there is reason to believe Priester could enjoy a breakout year with Boston in 2025.

Fitts gave the Red Sox a glimpse of his potential at the end of the 2024 season. The 25-year-old righty, acquired from the New York Yankees in last year's Alex Verdugo deal, allowed only four earned runs across his first four big-league starts (20.2 innings). So far this spring, he has allowed only one earned run across three appearances (6.1 innings).

Criswell excelled as a spot-starter in 2024. He made 26 appearances with Boston (18 starts), amassing a 4.08 ERA over 99.1 innings of work.

While the situation isn’t ideal, the Red Sox’ revamped pitching staff is finally built to embrace the “next man up” mentality. Priester and Fitts will have a chance to showcase their high upside sooner than anticipated, and Criswell already has proven to be a reliable swingman.

“That’s the good thing about where we’re at,” manager Alex Cora told reporters on Tuesday, per MassLive.com’s Sean McAdam. “We’ve got guys who can come up and help us. They can do the job. We’re not worried about that. They’re all equal right now. At one point, we’ll make a decision based on their performance and stuff.”

Elsewhere on the roster, slugger Rafael Devers had his spring training debut delayed again to Saturday. Offseason addition Alex Bregman, who was expected to slide over to second base with Devers unwilling to be the designated hitter, has spent almost all of his time at the hot corner and none at second.

Thirteen games remain on the Red Sox spring training schedule. They will open their season on the road against the Texas Rangers on March 27 with Crochet expected to take the mound.