Red Sox trade recently-acquired pitcher Quinn Priester to Brewers

Quinn Priester's tenure with the Boston Red Sox lasted all of about eight months.

The Boston Red Sox have traded the right-handed pitcher to the Milwaukee Brewers for minor league outfielder Yophery Rodriguez, a Competitive Balance Round A pick in the 2025 MLB Draft, a player to be named later and cash considerations, the team announced Monday.

The Red Sox acquired Priester from the Pittsburgh Pirates last July ahead of the 2024 MLB trade deadline, parting with talented infield prospect Nick Yorke in the deal. So, why did they move the 24-year-old right-hander so soon?

It's worth noting that Priester had yet to pitch for the Red Sox this season despite the team's lack of rotation depth with Brayan Bello, Kutter Crawford and Lucas Giolito on the injured list. Boston turned to nine-year veteran Sean Newcomb (two starts) and 25-year-old prospect Richard Fitts to make starts over Priester, and even gave right-hander Hunter Dobbins his first MLB start Sunday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

The fact that Newcomb, Fitts and Dobbins got the ball while Priester remained at Triple-A Worcester hints at where the Red Sox may have had Priester on their pitching pecking order, and could explain why they were willing to part ways with him. Priester also didn't have the best spring training, posting a 4.82 ERA and a 2.25 WHIP over 9.1 innings in four starts.

In Rodriguez, the Red Sox get Milwaukee's seventh-ranked prospect, per MLB.com. The 19-year-old spent the majority of last season at Single-A, where he slashed .250/.343/.383 with seven home runs and 60 RBI in 110 games.

Boston also acquires a Competitive Balance Round A pick, which falls between the first and second rounds of the MLB Draft.