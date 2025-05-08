Devers calls out Red Sox front office for asking him to play first base

The Boston Red Sox asked Rafael Devers to consider playing first base in the wake of Triston Casas' season-ending knee injury. It didn't go well.

Speaking to reporters after Thursday's 5-0 win over the Texas Rangers, Devers called out the Red Sox front office for asking him to change positions for the second time since spring training.

“They had the conversation with me,” Devers said through translator Daveson Perez. “I don’t think, me personally, it’s the best decision after they asked me to play a different position, and I only have two months of playing this position. ... to all of a sudden have me try to play another position.

"So from my end, it doesn’t seem like a good decision."

Devers' discontent with Red Sox brass dates back to February, after the club signed veteran third baseman Alex Bregman. With Bregman coming off a Gold Glove season and Devers statistically the worst defensive third baseman in the league, the Red Sox asked their $330 million slugger to become a full-time designated hitter.

After initially refusing to move off third base, Devers reluctantly accepted the DH role. Asking him to acquiesce again -- even with a glaring void at first base following Casas' injury -- is a bridge too far for Devers.

“I know I’m a ballplayer, but at the same time, they can’t expect me to play every single position out there," Devers added. "In spring training, they talked to me and basically told me to put away my glove -- that I wasn’t going to play any other position but DH. So right now, I just feel like it’s not an appropriate decision by them to ask me to play another position."

Devers revealed it was chief baseball officer Craig Breslow -- not manager Alex Cora -- who approached him about playing first base. His comments made it clear that the relationship between him and the Red Sox front office has frayed over the last few months.

“It was the GM that I spoke with. I’m not sure what he has with me," Devers said. "He played ball and I would like to think he knows that changing positions like that isn’t easy. ...

"Here in the clubhouse, thankfully, the relationship that I have with my teammates is great. I don’t understand some of the decisions that the GM makes," he added. "Next thing you know, someone in the outfield gets hurt and they want me to play in the outfield. I think I know the kind of player I am. And yeah, that’s just where I stand.”

Considering the Red Sox' lack of first base depth, Devers was among the most sensible options to replace Casas. Now, unless they move someone else to first, they will have to explore external candidates for the position.

"Now I think they should do their job, essentially, and hit the market and look for another player (to play first base)," Devers said. "I'm not sure why they want me to be in between the way they have me now."

Finding a full-time first baseman won't be easy. The top free-agent first baseman available is 35-year-old Anthony Rizzo, whose career seems to be nearing its end after back-to-back injury-plagued seasons with the New York Yankees. A trade is possible, but it would be a surprise if Boston lands anything better than a replacement-level player.

After taking two out of three from the Rangers, the Red Sox will hit the road for a three-game series against the red-hot Kansas City Royals. Abraham Toro or Romy Gonzalez will likely play first base when the series begins Friday at 7:40 p.m. ET.