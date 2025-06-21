Devers explains willingness to play 1B for Giants, not for Red Sox

After a tumultuous end to his Boston Red Sox tenure, Rafael Devers is focused on his future with the San Francisco Giants.

Ironically, that future will likely include him playing first base.

Devers' refusal to play first base ultimately led to the Red Sox sending the disgruntled slugger to San Francisco last Sunday in a shocking trade. But during his introductory Giants press conference, Devers stated he was open to playing first base or any other position for his new team.

Sure enough, Devers immediately started working out at first base for the Giants. So, why did his attitude toward playing the position shift upon heading out west?

Devers was asked that question before Friday's game against his former team.

“I would say that I put some good numbers up in Boston, and I think that I do feel that I have earned some respect,” Devers told reporters through an interpreter at Oracle Park. “If they would have asked me at the beginning of spring training, yes, I would have played.”

Of course, with Triston Casas on the roster, the Red Sox had no reason to ask Devers to play first base in spring training. They asked Devers about moving to first after Casas went down with a season-ending knee injury in May.

What the Red Sox did ask Devers to do in spring training was move from third base to designated hitter after their offseason signing of All-Star third baseman Alex Bregman. Devers initially scoffed at the idea, adamantly stating "I play third!" during a press conference at Fort Myers.

Devers changed his mind and excelled in his new role as DH, but the three-time All-Star's reaction to Breslow's request to play first was a tipping point.

During his introductory press conference in San Francisco, Devers repeatedly declined to delve into detail about the trade. He stayed focused on his future with the Giants on Friday.

“That’s in the past,” Devers said. “Those are not decisions that I control, and I’m leaving that in the past right now.”

Devers won't play first base against the Red Sox in their weekend series, his new manager Bob Melvin said. He'll bat third and DH in his first game against his former team.

First pitch for Friday's Red Sox-Giants showdown is set for 10:15 p.m. ET.