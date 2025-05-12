Boston Red Sox

Rafael Devers named AL Player of the Week amid first base drama

The Red Sox slugger has gone 10-for-21 with two homers and a 1.386 OPS over the last seven days.

By Justin Leger

Boston Red Sox designated hitter Rafael Devers' wild week ended with a reminder that he remains one of MLB's premier sluggers.

On Monday, Devers was named the American League Player of the Week. The three-time All-Star has gone 10-for-21 at the plate with two home runs, eight RBI, and a 1.386 OPS over the last seven days.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman earned the honor in the National League.

Devers capped off his red-hot week by going 6-for-7 with a homer and five RBI over the last two games of Boston's series in Kansas City.

That Royals series started with Devers making headlines for his words rather than his bat. After the team's series finale against Texas at Fenway Park, the 28-year-old called out the Red Sox front office for asking him to move to first base in the wake of Triston Casas' season-ending injury. His comments prompted team owner John Henry and chief baseball officer Craig Breslow to travel to Kansas City to meet with their disgruntled star.

While the plan is to keep Devers at DH for the foreseeable future, Breslow and manager Alex Cora have left the door open for Devers to make the switch. The club has yet to find a permanent solution for the void at first base.

After taking two out of three against the Royals, the Red Sox will begin a three-game set in Detroit on Monday night.

