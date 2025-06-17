Devers open to playing anywhere for Giants: ‘They're the men in charge'

Rafael Devers is looking forward to having a fresh start with the San Francisco Giants.

Devers was officially introduced as the Giants' newest slugger on Tuesday, two days after being traded by the Boston Red Sox. The Red Sox front office failed to "find alignment" with Devers, who refused to play first base after already reluctantly moving from third base to designated hitter.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Wth the Giants, however, it sounds like Devers will be a team player. The three-time All-Star was asked during his introductory press conference if he's willing to play first base for San Francisco.

“They're the men in charge. I am here to play wherever they want me to play," Devers answered.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

What a difference a change of scenery makes.

Sure enough, Devers has begun taking grounders at first base to prepare to play the position for the Giants. He could also return to his natural position at third base with Matt Chapman still on the injured list.

Devers wasting no time putting in work at first base 😏 pic.twitter.com/PVD3igVRuH — SF Giants on NBCS (@NBCSGiants) June 17, 2025

As for what went wrong in Boston, Devers avoided the question.

“That’s in the past," he said. "I’m moving forward (from the Red Sox). I don’t really want to talk about it.”

While his Red Sox tenure ended on a sour note, Devers shared kind words for the fans who have cheered him on for the last nine years.

"I just want to thank the Boston fans," he said. "They supported me throughout my whole time there. I just want to give them a thank you."

Devers will make his Giants debut Tuesday night against the Cleveland Guardians, donning No. 16 and hitting third in the lineup as the DH. He won't have to wait long to get revenge against his former team as the Red Sox will visit San Francisco for a three-game series starting Friday night.