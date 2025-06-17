Amid the Devers fallout, Red Sox keep winning and climb into playoff spot

The most interesting storylines involving the Boston Red Sox are off the field, specifically the stunning Rafael Devers trade and what it means for the team going forward.

The Red Sox traded the face of their franchise to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday for a package of four players deemed by many experts to be a bit underwhelming. However, they did manage to offload the entirety of the $254 million remaining on Devers' contract, which gives the Red Sox some financial flexibility to make other roster upgrades.

Despite all the drama and reports of dysfunction surrounding the Devers story, on the field the Red Sox just keep winning.

The Red Sox's first game post-Devers trade was Monday night in Seattle, where they beat the Mariners 2-0 in an outing highlighted by top prospect Roman Anthony's first career home run. Boston now has a season-high six-game win streak and eight wins in its last 10 games.

As a result, the Red Sox woke up Tuesday morning in a playoff spot with a 38-36 record. They currently occupy the third and final American League wild card berth, but their lead over the Seattle Mariners and Minnesota Twins is just a half-game.

Despite being in a playoff spot, FanGraphs' model gives the Red Sox just a 34 percent chance of reaching the playoffs. The Red Sox's remaining schedule is the fifth-hardest of the 15 AL teams, based on their opponents' .506 combined win percentage, per Tankathon.

The two teams ahead of the Red Sox in the wild card race are a pair of division rivals -- the Tampa Bay Rays (first wild card) and Toronto Blue Jays (second wild card). The Red Sox have seven games left against the Rays and six games left against the Blue Jays, so they'll get plenty of chances to pick up ground on those teams.

Losing Devers' bat is a tough setback for the Red Sox lineup. He's a top 20 hitter and came up clutch in important moments. That said, the Red Sox should have enough offense to remain in the playoff race the rest of the season. They rank No. 2 among AL teams in runs scored and No. 5 in batting average.

Whether the Red Sox end their playoff drought likely will come down to starting pitching. Will someone join Garrett Crochet and become a consistent performer every five days. If the Red Sox are serious about playing meaningful games in October, adding another quality starter would be an impactful move.