Red Sox offseason tracker: Rumors, signings, trades, and more

The Boston Red Sox are expected to be active this offseason after missing the playoffs for the fifth time in six years. They will have several intriguing options in free agency and plenty of possibilities on the trade market to address their most pressing needs, including pitching and right-handed hitting.

The offseason rumors are already flying with Boston being linked to free-agent superstar outfielder Juan Soto and Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, among others. To ensure you don't miss any Red Sox rumors, signings, or trades throughout the offseason, follow our tracker below for instant updates:

Tuesday, Nov. 12: The Red Sox are among a dozen teams interested in free agent right-hander Nathan Eovaldi, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford. Eovaldi helped Boston to a World Series title in 2018.

Tuesday, Nov. 12: Juan Soto is at the top of the Red Sox' "want list," according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. They are one of several teams expected to meet with Soto and his agent Scott Boras this week.

Friday, Nov. 8: The Red Sox are "right in the thick" of trade talks involving White Sox ace Garrett Crochet, according to Sean McAdam of MassLive.com.

Thursday, Nov. 7: The Red Sox are interested in free-agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, according to Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

Thursday, Nov. 7: The Red Sox are among the teams "expected to make a push" for free agent shortstop Willy Adames, according to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com. Adames is coming off a career year with the Milwaukee Brewers in which he totaled 33 doubles, 32 homers, and 122 RBI.

Wednesday, Nov. 6: The Red Sox are among the teams "in on" free-agent left-handed ace Max Fried, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Wednesday, Nov. 6: According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Red Sox are among a half-dozen teams expected to be in the mix for the top free agent on the market, slugging outfielder Juan Soto.

Monday, Nov. 4: The Red Sox extended the one-year, $21 million qualifying offer to right-hander Nick Pivetta but did not give it to outfielder Tyler O'Neill. Pivetta has until Nov. 19 to accept or decline it. The Red Sox will receive a compensatory draft pick if he signs elsewhere in free agency.