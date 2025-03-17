Red Sox Opening Day roster projection: Which prospects make the team?

The Boston Red Sox' 26-man roster is beginning to take shape with just over a week until Opening Day.

Left-hander Garrett Crochet was named Boston's Opening Day starter, Rafael Devers has reluctantly accepted his new role as a designated hitter, and prospect Richard Fitts is all but locked into the rotation amid injuries to Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford.

That said, manager Alex Cora still has some difficult decisions to make from now until the club's March 27 opener against the Texas Rangers. Will any of the organization's "Big Three" prospects make the team? Who will earn the last few bullpen spots?

Here's our final Red Sox Opening Day roster projection:

Catcher (2)

Connor Wong Carlos Narvaez

This one is pretty straightforward with top prospect Kyle Teel no longer in the picture.

Wong will begin the campaign as Boston's unquestioned No. 1 catcher, but don't sleep on Narvaez. He offers more defensive upside and if Wong struggles at the plate, we could see the ex-New York Yankees backstop eventually earn more playing time.

First base (1)

Triston Casas

With the offseason trade rumors behind him, Casas is poised to take a significant step forward in Year 3 of his big-league career. His health will be key to Boston's success as he appeared in only 63 games last season due to injury, and there aren't many trustworthy first base options on the depth chart.

Second base (2)

David Hamilton Kristian Campbell

Even with a healthy Trevor Story, David Hamilton has earned a spot on the 2025 roster after stepping up in the veteran's absence last season. His blazing speed proved to be a game-changer as he stole 33 bases in only 98 games.

Campbell has the clearest path to an Opening Day roster spot of Boston's top prospects. Vaughn Grissom or Nick Sogard could make the cut instead if the club opts to give Campbell more time to develop in the minors, but the 22-year-old fits perfectly on the roster as a right-handed bat with the ability to play second and the outfield.

Shortstop (1)

Trevor Story

At this point, Red Sox fans simply cannot get their hopes up for a productive Trevor Story. The veteran shortstop has been unable to stay on the field since joining the Red Sox in 2022.

For now, Story will provide Gold Glove-caliber defense while looking to revert to his Colorado Rockies days at the plate. If this is finally the year he stays healthy, it'll go a long way toward making Boston a postseason contender in 2025.

If Story goes down yet again, the Red Sox' depth options include top prospect Marcelo Mayer, David Hamilton, Vaughn Grissom, and Nick Sogard.

Third base (1)

Alex Bregman

It appears Bregman will be Boston's starting third baseman after all. The prized offseason addition initially was expected to be the team's second baseman with Rafael Devers unwilling to move off the hot corner, but Devers recently changed his tune on that stance. Plus, Bregman has played almost every inning of spring training at third base and zero innings at second.

Bregman adds much-needed right-handed pop, Gold Glove defense, and veteran leadership to the Red Sox clubhouse. He's a big reason for the newfound optimism surrounding the club heading into the campaign.

Outfield (4)

Jarren Duran Ceddanne Rafaela Wilyer Abreu Rob Refsnyder

Assuming Abreu is ready for Opening Day after missing time due to an illness, the Red Sox' starting outfield seems set in stone with him in right field, Ceddanne Rafaela in center, and Jarren Duran in left. Rob Refsnyder will return as a lefty-mashing fourth outfielder.

That leaves No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony in the minors to open the season, but it won't be long before the slugger gets the call to The Show.

Designated hitter (1)

Rafael Devers

Now that Devers has reluctantly accepted a switch from third base to DH, he'll likely focus on slugging in 2025 while Bregman mans the hot corner. The move should greatly improve Boston's infield defense, though it'll be worth monitoring how Devers adjusts to his new role.

Utility (1)

Romy Gonzalez

Gonzalez's versatility was invaluable last season. Although Nick Sogard has impressed this spring and has a similar skill set, Gonzalez's successful 2024 gives him a slight edge to begin the season.

Starting pitchers (5)

Garrett Crochet, LHP Tanner Houck, RHP Walker Buehler, RHP Richard Fitts, RHP Quinn Priester, RHP

Red Sox manager Alex Cora unsurprisingly named left-hander Garrett Crochet the team's Opening Day starter. Crochet is a strikeout machine who's a popular pick to win the American League Cy Young award.

Houck will look to duplicate his 2024 All-Star campaign while Buehler aims to bounce back from a down season. Buehler struggled after returning from Tommy John surgery, but he found his groove in the postseason to help the Los Angeles Dodgers to a World Series title.

Youngsters Richard Fitts and Quinn Priester are expected to fill out the back end of the rotation with Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford starting the season on the injured list. Fitts shined in his first big-league stint and continued to impress in spring training. Priester, a 2024 trade deadline addition, is a high-upside option who has yet to break out in the majors.

Fitts seems like a lock to make the Opening Day roster. Priester, on the other hand, could be edged out by Sean Newcomb, who has enjoyed a strong spring.

Relief pitchers (8)

Liam Hendriks, RHP Aroldis Chapman, LHP Justin Slaten, RHP Garrett Whitlock, RHP Justin Wilson, LHP Greg Weissert, RHP Luis Guerrero, RHP Cooper Criswell, RHP

Liam Hendriks and Aroldis Chapman will be counted on to replace Kenley Jansen and Chris Martin in the back end of the bullpen. They're battling for the closer role, though second-year reliever Justin Slaten could earn that spot after an impressive 2024.

Right-hander Garrett Whitlock will pitch exclusively out of the bullpen after another injury-plagued season. Cooper Criswell's role as a swingman will be valued with a grueling schedule to start the year, and Luis Guerrero offers tremendous upside with his velocity.

Injured list

Masataka Yoshida, DH/OF

Brayan Bello, RHP

Lucas Giolito, RHP

Kutter Crawford, RHP

Patrick Sandoval, LHP

Yoshida, still recovering from an offseason shoulder surgery, has stayed at DH throughout spring training. He was put on a throwing program and may not be ready to play the outfield when the season begins. Cora acknowledged Yoshida could start the campaign on the IL as he continues his recovery.

Bello (shoulder), Giolito (hamstring), Crawford (knee), and Sandoval (Tommy John recovery) each have been confirmed to be on the IL when the season begins.