Five overreactions to Red Sox' first five games of 2025

It's a long season, but that won't stop us from overreacting to the Boston Red Sox' lackluster start to the campaign.

The 2025 Red Sox entered the year with lofty expectations but have stumbled out of the gate with a 1-4 record. After a promising 5-2 win over the Texas Rangers on Opening Day, they have since dropped four straight games.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

There have been a few bright spots, such as top prospect Kristian Campbell, but Rafael Devers' historic struggles and the offense's inability to hit with runners in scoring position have dominated the early headlines. The question is: Are we overreacting to what we've seen over the first five games, or will these developments have a lasting impact on the remaining 157?

Here are the five biggest overreactions to Boston's 1-4 start, and whether they hold any merit:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Time to panic about Rafael Devers

Rafael Devers' at-bats have become appointment television for all the wrong reasons. To say the 28-year-old slugger has looked out of sorts at the plate would be a massive understatement.

Devers is 0-for-19 with 15 strikeouts over his first five games, arguably the worst start to a season in big-league history. While it's reasonable to be concerned -- especially with Devers begrudgingly moving from third base to designated hitter -- it's too early to hit the panic button.

It was a tumultuous offseason for Devers. He played in only five spring training games after voicing his displeasure about the DH role. He also battled nagging shoulder issues in 2024, though manager Alex Cora insists Devers' shoulder is fine and isn't the cause of his alarming dip in bat speed.

For now, we should chalk Devers' struggles up to poor hitting mechanics that should improve with time. However, if the strikeouts continue to pile up when the Red Sox host the St. Louis Cardinals for their home opener on Friday, then it might be time to start worrying.

Verdict: Overreaction

Kristian Campbell is the real deal

Red Sox No. 2 prospect Kristian Campbell won the starting second baseman job and has looked the part over his first five MLB games. The 22-year-old is 6-for-16 with two doubles and his first career homer, which he belted against the Rangers on Saturday.

431 FT and 112.2 MPH off the bat 🔥



Kristian Campbell sent this ball packing for his first career home run! pic.twitter.com/1uPvvamJjC — MLB (@MLB) March 30, 2025

It's a small sample size, but Campbell has fit right in both at the plate and in the field-- whether at second base or in left. His meteoric rise through the minor-league ranks was no fluke. He belongs in the majors, and he's proving it by being one of Boston's most consistent players so far.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

Tanner Houck is regressing to the mean

Tanner Houck earned his first All-Star nod after a terrific start to 2024, but we've seen him crash back down to earth since. The right-hander's disappointing second half carried into spring training and his first start of 2025.

Houck allowed four earned runs on seven hits and three walks while surrendering two homers in Friday's loss to Texas. That followed a brutal final spring training start in which he allowed 10 earned runs on 12 hits in just 3.2 innings.

This isn’t to say Houck’s struggles will last all season, but it’s fair to temper expectations. He may not replicate his All-Star campaign and form a dominant 1-2 punch with ace Garrett Crochet. Instead, Walker Buehler, along with the currently injured Brayan Bello, Lucas Giolito, and Kutter Crawford, will need to step up for a rotation that may have been overhyped entering the year.

Verdict: Not an overreaction

This Red Sox offense can't score runs...

The Red Sox have been abysmal with runners in scoring position. They are a putrid 9-for-55 (.164 batting average) with 23 strikeouts, a .505 OPS, and only one run scored in those situations.

While that's disappointing, water will find its level. Boston finished ninth in runs scored and seventh in OPS with a less talented lineup in 2024. We have to assume Devers, Alex Bregman, Triston Casas, and other struggling key contributors will find their groove sooner rather than later.

Verdict: Overreaction

...but the bullpen is nails

The Red Sox bullpen was their weakness throughout 2024, but it's been a bright spot amid the club's 1-4 start to 2025. It didn't allow an earned run before Monday's loss, when it was forced to enter the game early due to Sean Newcomb's rough Boston debut.

Garrett Whitlock (4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K), Aroldis Chapman (1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K), Zack Kelly (2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 K), Greg Weissert (3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K, 1 BB), Brennan Bernardino (1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 K), and Justin Wilson (1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 K) have held up their end of the bargain. Last year's breakout reliever Justin Slaten looked sharp up until Monday's off day in Baltimore.

Boston's bullpen should be better than last year's, but let's not get carried away just yet. We're in for a rollercoaster of a year, especially with Chapman attempting to close out games with his concerning walk rate.

Verdict: Overreaction