Will Red Sox make the playoffs? Our panel shares their confidence level

The Boston Red Sox made multiple blockbuster moves to bolster their roster in the offseason, but will that be enough to propel them to their first playoff berth since 2021?

With the American League East seemingly up for grabs, they'll have a golden opportunity to play in October. The biggest obstacle on their path to the postseason will be staying healthy, as their talented roster can measure up to almost any other AL team.

Of course, games aren't won on paper, so the Red Sox must prove they've moved past the issues that have plagued them for the last half-decade. They placed last in the division in 2020, 2022, and 2023 before finishing in third with an 81-81 record last season. Given their recent struggles, it's hard to fault anyone who lacks confidence in the club for 2025.

So, just how confident should we be in the Red Sox' playoff chances? Phil Perry, Marc Bertrand, and Trenni Casey shared their confidence levels on a scale of 1-10 during Thursday's Early Edition.

"I'm feeling pretty good. I'm gonna say 8," Bertrand said. "I have an expectation that they will be in the playoffs, and they have plenty of opportunity to be in the playoffs, so I'm feeling good about that one."

Perry isn't quite as optimistic as Bertrand, though he still has fairly high expectations for this year's club.

"Eight is very strong, but I'm not gonna be too far behind. I'm gonna say a 7," Perry said. "I just feel as though there's still enough uncertainty where 8, 9, to me, you're almost guaranteeing it. I feel good about it, but I still have some questions."

Casey isn't as sold as Bertrand and Perry, noting that even if the team is better, it will still have to overcome adversity at some point this season.

"I was gonna go like a 6 or a 7," Casey said. "We've seen some really strong performances this week from a couple of different guys, but this is just how a season goes. You're gonna have some injuries, you're gonna have guys go through slumps.

"And when you look at the top of the AL East and the rest of the American League, you figure that the Yankees are gonna be right there if they continue to hit the way that they are hitting. I think the Blue Jays are really invested in making another run. The Rays will probably fall back and the Orioles will probably stay there as well."

The Red Sox got off to a shaky start, winning on Opening Day before dropping four straight games. They've won their last two games, however, with standout performances from ace Garrett Crochet and rookie Kristian Campbell-- both of whom signed contract extensions this week.

Crochet, acquired from the Chicago White Sox in the offseason, struck out eight across eight shutout innings vs. Baltimore on Wednesday. Campbell tallied his second home run of the season on Thursday while making Red Sox history. Their continued success will be key to Boston clinching a postseason berth.

The Red Sox will look to improve to .500 when they welcome the St. Louis Cardinals to Fenway Park for their home opener on Friday.