NASCAR

RFK Racing unveils Red Sox car for NASCAR race in New Hampshire

Brad Keselowski will pilot the No. 6 Ford, sponsored by the Red Sox and BuildSubmarines.com, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Logan Reardon

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Baseball, stock car racing and submarines.

That unlikely trio is coming together for the NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on June 23.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Brad Keselowski, the co-owner of Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing along with Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, will drive a Boston Red Sox-themed Ford Mustang in the 301-lap race at the Magic Mile. The car will be co-sponsored by BuildSubmarines.com, which also has its logo around the infield at Fenway Park.

Here's a look at Keselowski's ride, which uses Johnny Pesky's retired No. 6 in the traditional Red Sox number font:

Brad Keselowski's No. 6 Ford, sponsored by the Boston Red Sox and BuildSubmarines.com
RFK Racing
RFK Racing has unveiled a unique scheme for the upcoming race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, showcasing the team’s ties to the Boston Red Sox and BuildSubmarines.com.

Keselowski will wear a firesuit resembling a baseball uniform throughout the weekend in New Hampshire, according to a press release, but images have not yet been shown.

John Henry and Fenway Sports Group partnered with Roush in 2007 to form Roush Fenway Racing. Keselowski, the 2012 Cup champion, joined the ownership group in 2022 for the rebranded RFK Racing.

Boston Red Sox

Comprehensive coverage of Boston's nine-time World Series winners.

John Tomase Jun 4

Red Sox WAR leaders reflect what's gone right and wrong this season

Boston Red Sox 23 hours ago

Wilyer Abreu placed on IL after tripping down dugout stairs

Since Keselowski joined the fold, the team has drastically improved. RFK has won five races since 2022, including four by Chris Buescher and one by Keselowski.

With the close proximity to Boston, this month's race in Loudon, N.H. will essentially serve as a home track for RFK. The organization has partnered with the Red Sox on prior occasions, including a car driven by 2025 Hall of Fame inductee Carl Edwards in 2007.

John Henry poses with Jack Roush and the No. 99 Red Sox car
Matthew West/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images
Red Sox owner John Henry poses with Jack Roush, left, after they announced Roush Fenway's new car design for driver Carl Edwards at a press conference at Fenway Park on Thursday, June 28, 2007.

Edwards drove that Ford to a 13th-place finish in New Hampshire, but Keselowski will be looking to improve upon that. He is a two-time winner in Loudon and has seven top-five finishes in 15 starts this season.

The USA Today 301 at New Hampshire is set for Sunday, June 23, at 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network and the NBC Sports app.

This article tagged under:

NASCAR
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us