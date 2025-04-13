Red Sox place RHP Richard Fitts on IL, call up veteran pitcher

Injuries continue to plague the Boston Red Sox pitching staff.

Right-hander Richard Fitts was placed on the 15-day injured list due to a right pectoral strain, the club announced Sunday. Veteran righty Michael Fulmer was called up from Triple-A Worcester to take his place.

Fitts tossed five scoreless innings in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox, allowing only two hits and striking out five. The 25-year-old exited the game due to the injury during the bottom of the sixth inning.

The Red Sox began the season with Fitts and Sean Newcomb in their rotation amid injuries to starters Brayan Bello (shoulder strain), Lucas Giolito (hamstring strain), and Kutter Crawford (patellar tendinopathy). Fortunately for Boston, Bello and Giolito appear close to returning after completing multiple rehab outings with the WooSox.

Fitts debuted in 2024, allowing only four earned runs across 20.2 innings (1.74 ERA). Through three starts this season, he has a 3.18 ERA.

Fulmer, 32, last pitched in the majors with the Chicago Cubs in 2023. The 2016 American League Rookie of the Year underwent season-ending elbow surgery at the end of the 2023 season that forced him to miss all of 2024.

Fitts' injury adds to what has been a brutal week for Boston. The Red Sox have dropped five of their last six games, including two straight against the lowly Chicago White Sox.

With ace Garrett Crochet on the mound, they'll look to salvage their three-game series vs. Chicago with a much-needed victory on Sunday.