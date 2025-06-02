Fitts aims to end this unfortunate streak Monday vs. Angels

Boston Red Sox right-hander Richard Fitts will look to snap a historic losing streak when he takes the mound for Monday's series opener against the Los Angeles Angels.

Fitts, who made his MLB debut last September, has posted an impressive 2.21 ERA over his first eight career starts (40.2 innings). Unfortunately for him, the rest of the club hasn't held up its end of the bargain.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to WEEI's Joe Weil, Fitts is the first pitcher in MLB history to have an ERA under 3.00 with his team going 0-8 through his first eight career starts since ERA became an official stat in 1913.

Richard Fitts is due for a Sox win (hopefully tonight!).



2.21 ERA in 40.2 IP, but somehow the 1st pitcher in MLB history to post an ERA below 3.00 with his team going 0-8 through his first 8 career starts since ERA became official in 1913 (per Elias). — Joe Weil (@Joe_Weil) June 2, 2025

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Five of Boston's eight losses in Fitts' starts have either been decided by one run or extra innings.

Looking beyond the losses, Fitts has been a bright spot for the underwhelming Red Sox rotation. The 25-year-old has a 2.70 ERA through four starts this season. He tossed three scoreless innings in his return from the injured list last Tuesday in Milwaukee. (Boston lost 5-1.)

The Red Sox acquired Fitts and reliever Greg Weissert in their 2023 trade with the New York Yankees in exchange for outfielder Alex Verdugo. The deal was a win for Boston as Verdugo struggled in his lone season in the Bronx, then departed in free agency for the Atlanta Braves.

Fitts' first pitch for Monday's game at Fenway Park is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.