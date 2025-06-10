WATCH: Roman Anthony rips two-run double for first MLB hit

BOSTON -- After going 0-for-4 Monday in his much-anticipated MLB debut, Roman Anthony didn't wait to record his first career hit in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

Anthony, again batting fifth in the Boston Red Sox lineup, stepped up to the plate in the first inning with runners on second and third base. MLB's No. 1 prospect ripped an opposite-field two-run double to put his team up 2-0.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Roman Anthony's first career hit drives in two runs! pic.twitter.com/QWzbZc3Y8x — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2025

Anthony accomplished the feat with his family in attendance, making for an emotional moment at Fenway Park:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

All the feels for Roman Anthony's family after his first Major League hit 🥹 https://t.co/VzmarQVar4 pic.twitter.com/ge4WOsb75u — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2025

Anthony now has three RBI through his first two MLB games. His first career RBI came on a groundout during Monday's 10-8 loss to Tampa Bay.

Later in the game, Anthony flashed the leather with an impressive sliding grab:

"Roman Anthony! So far this night has belonged to No. 19."



MLB's top prospect flashes the leather with a sliding grab for the @RedSox. pic.twitter.com/4v7gkpgDLM — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) June 11, 2025

The 21-year-old's two-run knock marks the first of what could be many hits in his promising big-league career. Anthony showcased elite potential in the minors, including this season at Triple-A Worcester with a .288/.423/.491 slash line, 10 homers, and 29 RBI through 58 games.