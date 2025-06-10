WATCH: Roman Anthony rips two-run double for first MLB hit

BOSTON -- After going 0-for-4 Monday in his much-anticipated MLB debut, Roman Anthony didn't wait to record his first career hit in Tuesday's game against the Tampa Bay Rays.
Anthony, again batting fifth in the Boston Red Sox lineup, stepped up to the plate in the first inning with runners on second and third base. MLB's No. 1 prospect ripped an opposite-field two-run double to put his team up 2-0.
Anthony accomplished the feat with his family in attendance, making for an emotional moment at Fenway Park:
Anthony now has three RBI through his first two MLB games. His first career RBI came on a groundout during Monday's 10-8 loss to Tampa Bay.
Later in the game, Anthony flashed the leather with an impressive sliding grab:
The 21-year-old's two-run knock marks the first of what could be many hits in his promising big-league career. Anthony showcased elite potential in the minors, including this season at Triple-A Worcester with a .288/.423/.491 slash line, 10 homers, and 29 RBI through 58 games.