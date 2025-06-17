Roman Anthony has officially arrived.

Anthony, the Boston Red Sox' No. 1 prospect and the top-ranked prospect in MLB, recorded his first career home run during Monday's game against the Seattle Mariners. He took Logan Gilbert deep to right-center field for a solo shot in the first inning:

Someone go get that ball!



Roman Anthony's first Big League dinger! pic.twitter.com/jXNYv7M6BN — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 17, 2025

Anthony's first career homer came in the Red Sox' first game without Rafael Devers, who was traded to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday. Ironically, Devers also hit his first MLB homer in Seattle.

With Devers out of the picture, Anthony will be counted on to carry a heavy load in the Red Sox' lineup. While the 21-year-old has experienced some growing pains so far in his big-league career, all signs point toward him being a player who can help Red Sox fans get the bitter taste of the Devers deal out of their mouths.

The Red Sox entered Monday's series opener against the Mariners riding a five-game win streak, which included a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees. Boston will look to maintain its momentum in Seattle, especially with a must-watch series against Devers and the Giants starting on Friday.