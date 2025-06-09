Boston Red Sox

Roman Anthony, Red Sox' No. 1 prospect, promoted to majors

Anthony is the No. 1 prospect in MLB.

By Justin Leger

At last, Boston's "Big Three" prospects will take the field together in the big leagues.

Roman Anthony, MLB's No. 1 prospect, was called up to the Red Sox' active roster before Monday's series opener against the Tampa Bay Rays at Fenway Park, per multiple reports. It's a long-overdue promotion for the 21-year-old outfielder, who has dominated the last two seasons at Triple-A Worcester.

Anthony will join fellow top Red Sox prospects Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer in Boston's clubhouse. Campbell cracked the Opening Day roster, and Mayer was called up on May 24.

Had it not been for a logjam in the Red Sox outfield, Anthony likely would have joined Campbell on the Opening Day roster. He finished the 2024 season with 18 homers, 65 RBI, and a .894 OPS in 119 games between Triple-A and Double-A Portland. Through 47 games this season at Worcester, Anthony notched 10 homers and 29 RBI with a .913 OPS.

He belted a 497-foot grand slam at Polar Park on Saturday:

Now, Anthony will be counted on to help revitalize a Red Sox lineup that has greatly disappointed this season. He is expected to join the team for Monday's game, though he is not currently in the starting lineup.

