Red Sox trade for Angels first baseman, place Yoshida on 60-day IL

The Boston Red Sox are exploring another potential first base option not named Rafael Devers, it appears.

The Red Sox acquired first baseman Ryan Noda from the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations.

Boston optioned Noda to Triple-A Worcester and transferred outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida to the 60-day injured list to free up a roster spot for Noda.

The 29-year-old made his MLB debut with the Athletics in 2023 and showed promise as a rookie, tallying 16 home runs and 54 RBI with a .770 OPS in 128 games as the team's everyday first baseman. He regressed significantly in 2024, however, posting a .137/.255/.465 slash line with 37 strikeouts in 36 games.

The Angels claimed Noda off waivers following the 2024 season, and the Illinois native began the 2025 campaign with Los Angeles' Triple-A affiliate before the team designated him for assignment on May 18.

