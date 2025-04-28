Red Sox stock up, stock down: Story looks sharp, Casas struggling

One month into the 2025 MLB season, we're beginning to get a clearer picture of which Boston Red Sox players will be key to the team's success.

Alex Bregman, for instance, has arguably been the team's MVP through the first 30 games of the campaign. Boston's offseason addition is tied for the team lead in home runs (five) while leading in RBI (22), batting average (.319), and slugging percentage (.543).

Of course, as a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Bregman's stock already was sky-high heading into his first Red Sox season. Others in the organization have seen their stocks rise or dip drastically over the first month.

Here's our Red Sox "Stock Up, Stock Down" update with May right around the corner:

Stock Up

Wilyer Abreu, OF

The cards were stacked against the 2024 Gold Glove right fielder heading into the 2025 season. With top prospect Roman Anthony knocking on the door to the majors, Abreu was considered the odd man out in Boston's outfield.

Even after missing almost all of spring training with an illness, Abreu has been one of the club's best hitters over the first month. He's tied for the team lead in homers (five), second in RBI (18), and second in OPS (.901).

Wilyer Abreu gets the @RedSox on the board first with a 3-run shot 💥 pic.twitter.com/viYE14pF52 — MLB (@MLB) April 26, 2025

Meanwhile, Abreu has picked up where he left off as one of the league's best defensive right fielders. He leads all players at his position with five defensive runs saved.

Kristian Campbell, 2B

Campbell has done nothing but rake at every professional level since the start of his breakout 2024 season. His breakout year earned him a spot on the MLB Opening Day roster, and he hasn't missed a beat against big-league pitching.

Kristian Campbell DESTROYS this baseball 💥



He has now reached safely in all 17 games he has played as a Major Leaguer! pic.twitter.com/cNV3yjOaBj — MLB (@MLB) April 14, 2025

As of Monday, Campbell is right there with A's shortstop Jacob Wilson as a frontrunner for the 2025 American League Rookie of the Year award. He ranks second on the Red Sox in walks (18), second in batting average (.305), first in on-base percentage (.412), and third in OPS (.886).

If there's anything to critique about Campbell's game, it's his defense. Still, the 22-year-old's stock only continues to rise.

Trevor Story, SS

Through 29 games this season, Story has amassed more bWAR (0.9) than in any previous season with the Red Sox. His contributions at the plate and shortstop have been a breath of fresh air following three injury-plagued campaigns with the club.

TWO HOMERS!

SIX RBI!



Trevor Story is having himself a game! pic.twitter.com/wBYKuAiRLf — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2025

We may not see Story put up his Colorado Rockies numbers in Boston, but he's been an above-average hitter while anchoring the infield. He'll enter Tuesday's game in Toronto tied for the team lead in homers with five.

Carlos Narvaez, C

Narvaez has held down the fort since starting backstop Connor Wong went down with a broken pinky. Although his offensive numbers won't jump off the page, his stellar defense has sent his stock soaring.

Through 20 games, Narvaez leads all MLB catchers with six defensive runs saved. He has been a major upgrade behind the plate, meaning Wong might have to split more playing time than he did last year when he played in 126 games.

Garrett Whitlock, RHP

After a rough 2023 and an injury-plagued 2024, Whitlock has turned the clock back to 2022 and dominated opposing hitters so far in 2025.

In 10 appearances out of the bullpen this season, Whitlock has allowed only three runs in 15.2 innings. He has also struck out 19 batters and walked only five.

Garrett Whitlock, K'ing the Side in the 7th pic.twitter.com/bMwB02iodX — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 17, 2025

The Red Sox will hope that keeping Whitlock in the bullpen will keep him healthy. If Boston clinches its first postseason berth since 2021, he'll be a big reason why.

Aroldis Chapman, LHP

There was concern over Chapman beginning the 2025 season as Boston's closer, and rightfully so. The 37-year-old averaged well over 5.0 walks per nine innings since 2021 and was coming off a rocky year with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

So far this season, however, Chapman has been outstanding. The veteran southpaw has consistently blown his 100-plus mph fastball past hitters while walking only four hitters in 10.1 innings of work. He has allowed only two earned runs in his 12 appearances.

Aroldis Chapman, Jet Fuel. ✈️ ⛽️



101, 103, 102.



T103.4 MPH at 37 years old. 😵 pic.twitter.com/Y49secOGlv — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) April 27, 2025

Hunter Dobbins, RHP

Many didn't know who Dobbins was before this season, but the 25-year-old has made his presence felt with two impressive outings to begin his big-league career. He has allowed only three runs while striking out 11 hitters and walking only two in 11 innings.

Hunter Dobbins tallies 5 K's in his MLB debut in front of the Fenway faithful!@RedSox | @RedSoxPlayerDev | @TTU_Baseball pic.twitter.com/CFqDmWzItm — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) April 7, 2025

Dobbins is back in Triple-A, but he won't be there for long. He'll be called upon as a dependable depth piece throughout the year, and there's an argument to be made for keeping him in the rotation the rest of the way.

Stock Down

Triston Casas, 1B

Casas has shown some signs of life after a horrendous start to the season, but the numbers still aren't pretty. The 25-year-old is slashing .172/.273/.310 with three homers and 23 strikeouts through 25 games. He has also been somewhat of a liability defensively at first base.

It probably still isn't time to panic, but Casas will be counted on to heat up in May. Otherwise, the Red Sox may have to make some tough roster decisions.

Tanner Houck, RHP

Houck was an All-Star last season after a strong first half, but it's been all downhill since. In fact, he's been even worse to start 2025 than he was during his disappointing second half of 2024.

Through six starts, Houck has a 7.58 ERA and 1.685 WHIP. As seen in the Baseball Savant chart below, he hasn't done anything well besides inducing ground balls.

Houck was expected to be the Red Sox' No. 2 starter behind ace Garrett Crochet this season. At this point, it looks like Boston will have to hope someone else steps up to take that role.

David Hamilton, 2B/SS

Hamilton was a bright spot last season while filling in for the injured Story. He has been unable to pick up where he left off.

In 13 games, the speedy infielder is hitting .067/.125/.167. He's 2-for-30 at the plate with two walks.

Hamilton can wreak havoc on the basepaths, but he's hardly been on base all year. His stock has taken a nosedive in 2025.

Zack Kelly, RHP

Kelly was among the most hyped-up Red Sox relievers in spring training. He has filthy stuff when he's on, but we haven't seen it yet in 2025. The 30-year-old has allowed 10 runs on 12 hits in 10 innings.

On the plus side, Kelly has walked only two hitters and his FIP is a solid 3.35, so there are reasons to believe he'll snap out of his recent funk.