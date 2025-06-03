These Red Sox players could be traded if club can't turn it around

June is a pivotal month for the Boston Red Sox.

The club enters Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels with a disappointing 29-33 record. After an active offseason that led many to believe they could win the American League East, the Red Sox trail the first-place New York Yankees by nine games and are 4.5 games out of the third Wild Card spot.

If the trend continues, chief baseball officer Craig Breslow may have no choice but to sell off key pieces before the July 31 trade deadline. The organization, which has clinched only one playoff berth since its 2018 World Series title, can't afford to stand pat.

Fortunately, there's still plenty of baseball to be played before Breslow decides whether to buy or sell. But who are the most likely candidates to be moved if Boston can't dig out of this hole?

Here are eight names worth monitoring from now until July 31:

Jarren Duran, OF

It didn't take long for Duran to become the subject of trade rumors. The 2024 All-Star Game MVP has reportedly drawn interest from the San Diego Padres, who are on track to be buyers at the deadline and have a glaring need for a left fielder.

Duran will be among Boston's most valuable trade chips if the team can't bounce back from its subpar start. Although he has yet to reach his 2024 level, the 28-year-old still takes games over with his elite speed. He has 15 doubles and an MLB-leading six triples through 61 games after leading the majors in both categories last season.

Losing Duran would hurt, but it would make sense from a roster construction standpoint with No. 1 prospect Roman Anthony ready for a role in Boston's outfield. If the Red Sox are sellers, it seems all but certain they will move on from at least one outfielder to clear Anthony's path to consistent playing time.

Wilyer Abreu, OF

There was no shortage of speculation about Abreu being the odd man out in Boston's crowded outfield during the offseason. The 25-year-old quieted those discussions by starting the campaign as the hottest hitter in the sport. There have been peaks and valleys since, but overall, Abreu has been one of the Red Sox' few bright spots in a season filled with disappointment.

Trading Abreu would make sense for the same reason as moving Duran: maximizing his trade value while clearing a spot for Anthony. It would only make sense if the Red Sox are no-doubt sellers at the deadline.

Rob Refsnyder, OF

Refsnyder pondered retirement after the 2024 season but decided to run it back for at least one more season in Boston. The Red Sox are glad he did, because the southpaw slayer is hitting .304 with a .950 OPS in 22 games played as the club's fourth outfielder. He's even mashing against righties, boasting a .318 batting average and .875 OPS over 22 at-bats.

With Refsnyder's contract up at the end of the season, the 34-year-old is an obvious trade candidate as Boston should be able to get at least a decent prospect or two in return.

The 2nd 3-run shot today! 💥 pic.twitter.com/gYvi6OoXTU — Red Sox (@RedSox) May 23, 2025

Walker Buehler, RHP

If Buehler is healthy and the Red Sox sell, the veteran right-hander likely will be atop Breslow's list of trade chips. Clubs are willing to pay a hefty price for pitching around the deadline, and given how Buehler performed last October for the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, he should draw plenty of interest from contenders.

Lucas Giolito, RHP

Giolito is another veteran right-handed starter who should draw interest from contenders looking to fill out their starting rotation.

His trade value isn't exactly at its peak considering his injury history and subpar performance, but pitching is at a premium at the deadline. The Red Sox would be foolish not to capitalize on that value if they have no use for him down the stretch.

Aroldis Chapman, LHP

Chapman has regained his All-Star form in Boston. The 37-year-old flamethrower has been lights out as the Red Sox closer, amassing a 1.88 ERA with 32 strikeouts in 26 appearances (24 innings). He has also lowered his walk rate to 3.4 percent, his lowest since 2020.

If Chapman keeps this up, he'll be one of the Red Sox' biggest trade chips next month.

103.8 MPH



Aroldis Chapman threw the fastest pitch by a @RedSox pitcher in the pitch tracking era (since 2008) and the fastest pitch in the Majors this season 😳 pic.twitter.com/28T641gjnH — MLB (@MLB) May 8, 2025

Brennan Bernardino, LHP

Bernardino has been a workhorse out of Boston's bullpen this season. The 33-year-old lefty has already made 27 appearances, posting an impressive 1.52 ERA and 0.89 WHIP over 23.2 innings. If he maintains those numbers, he'll be among the most coveted relievers at the deadline.

Justin Wilson, LHP

The Red Sox' offseason signing of Wilson was met with little fanfare, but the veteran southpaw has been one of Boston's most reliable relievers. Through 24 games (19 innings), Wilson has a 2.37 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.

He's set to hit free agency again in 2026, so selling him to a club looking to pay up for a rental relief arm would make sense.