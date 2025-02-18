Casas adds to Devers-Bregman drama with candid take

Boston Red Sox slugger Rafael Devers turned heads Monday when he emphatically shut down the idea of being replaced at third base by Alex Bregman and serving as the designated hitter. On Tuesday, his teammate Triston Casas had his back.

Speaking to reporters at spring training, Casas agreed that Devers should remain the club's everyday third baseman despite his defensive shortcomings.

“I think it’s Raffy Devers' position,” the Red Sox' first baseman said at JetBlue Park, via MassLive.com. “I think he’s the third baseman. And at that point, that’s where it stands. He’s done it for a really long time now. And I think he’s only getting better at that position. I think his defense is getting better every single year. We don’t know what the future holds but we know it holds Raffy Devers. So I think he’s gotta play defense. It’s going to keep him athletic. And he’s going to hit because of him being at third base.

“He doesn’t know any other position. He doesn’t want to play any other position. And he’s going to fight for it even if it’s with any of the younger guys, any new guy. I think he’s the best third baseman in the league. I wouldn’t take anybody over him. So I think he should play third base.”

If Devers sticks at the hot corner, Bregman -- a Gold Glove third baseman -- will shift to second base. Casas believes that's how the Red Sox' infield defense should look on Opening Day.

“I think Bregman should play second base, yeah,” Casas said. “I think he’s going to make the transition well. I think he’s athletic enough to (do it). And I think Trevor (Story) is going to play an awesome shortstop.”

Bregman playing second base would make it more difficult for top prospect Kristian Campbell to carve out an immediate role on the big-league club. Prior to the Red Sox signing Bregman to a three-year contract, Campbell was expected to battle fellow youngster Vaughn Grissom for the starting second baseman job.

Campbell, Roman Anthony, and Marcelo Mayer represent the beginning of Boston's youth movement. Each is expected to make their presence felt with Boston in 2025, but does Casas believe they belong on the Opening Day roster?

"No," Casas answered. "I think we've got some grown men up there right now that need to iron some things out. We need to show up and see what that first little taste of us all together looks like.

"I think their time is gonna come, and it could be earlier rather than later but I think for right now, the roster is beautiful. It's organized great and it's structured really well."

Casas, once a top prospect in the Red Sox pipeline, hasn't shied away from sharing his unfiltered thoughts over his first three years in the majors. The 25-year-old's unique personality has made him one of the team's more polarizing players.

While Casas' candidness can be refreshing, manager Alex Cora likely would prefer him to tone it down the next time he takes the podium. Asked on Monday about the Devers drama, Cora made it clear he'll be the one making the decision that's best for his ballclub.

The third base situation, along with Campbell and the prospects, will be among the top spring training storylines to monitor over the next month. The new-look Red Sox will take the field at JetBlue Park for their annual spring showdown with Northeastern University on Feb. 21, followed by their first official exhibition vs. the Tampa Bay Rays on Feb. 22.