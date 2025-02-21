Five under-the-radar Red Sox players to watch at spring training

The Boston Red Sox will return to the field Friday when they host Northeastern University for their annual spring training opener in Fort Myers, Fla.

Sox fans will get to see top prospects Kristian Campbell and Marcelo Mayer in action alongside big-league slugger Triston Casas. All eyes will be on Campbell and Mayer this spring, along with fellow prized prospect Roman Anthony, as the "Big Three" look to crack the MLB roster.

Those are some of the big names, but a number of other players on the 40-man roster are worthy of your attention. Below are five under-the-radar players Red Sox fans should keep their eyes on throughout spring training.

Hunter Dobbins, RHP

The Red Sox selected Dobbins in the eighth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. The 25-year-old has since steadily improved and risen through the minor-league ranks, ending the 2024 campaign at Triple-A Worcester and earning Red Sox Minor League Pitcher of the Year honors.

5 strikeouts in 6 solid innings of work for Hunter Dobbins last night. pic.twitter.com/56y2gc0CVN — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) September 13, 2024

Dobbins went 8-5 with a 3.08 ERA and 120 strikeouts over 125.2 innings pitched (25 starts between Double-A and Triple-A). If he picks up where he left off, he could earn a call-up to The Show as an occasional innings eater out of the bullpen. He could add a few spot starts if injuries ravage the rotation.

Quinn Priester, RHP

The Red Sox acquired Priester from the Pittsburgh Pirates before the 2024 trade deadline in exchange for middle infield prospect Nick Yorke, who they selected in the first round of the 2020 draft. Priester, a first-rounder in 2018, has struggled to duplicate his minor-league success (3.60 ERA over 86 games) in the majors (6.23 ERA over 21 games).

The 24-year-old started the Red Sox' final game of 2024, allowing just one run on four hits across five innings. He enters 2025 with a chance to be the next man up if injuries plague Boston's rotation.

Seven strikeouts for Quinn Priester last night. 👊 pic.twitter.com/SltL8yzY0u — Red Sox Player Development (@RedSoxPlayerDev) September 22, 2024

While Priester has displayed impressive swing-and-miss stuff in the minors, the sinker-baller has been more of a groundball pitcher in the big leagues. Pitching coach Andrew Bailey and Co. will look to help the former top prospect return to his roots.

Luis Guerrero, RHP

Guerrero could make an immediate impact out of the Red Sox bullpen in 2025. The 24-year-old righty got his first taste of the majors in 2024 and impressed over nine appearances, allowing six hits and no runs with nine strikeouts and two walks in 10 innings. He boasts a fastball that can touch 100 mph and pairs it with a filthy changeup to rack up Ks. He also has a slider and splitter in his arsenal.

The Red Sox' bullpen looks like their most glaring weakness. But if Guerrero picks up where he left off, he could be a major difference-maker for the pitching staff.

Jhostynxon Garcia, OF

Hilariously nicknamed "The Password," Garcia made a name for himself in 2024 as an exciting power-hitting prospect. The 22-year-old Dominican Republic native led all Red Sox minor-leaguers with 23 homers as he surged from Low-A Salem to Double-A Portland.

Jhostynxon Garcia's first home run with the Sea Dogs is a DOOZY pic.twitter.com/YHoDj2e4OW — Portland Sea Dogs (@PortlandSeaDogs) August 18, 2024

Although he's known as a slugger, Garcia isn't a one-dimensional prospect. He plays rock-solid defense at all three outfield positions.

Assuming Garcia continues to rake, we should see him end the 2024 season at Triple-A Worcester and enter the conversation for a big-league call-up in 2026.

Carlos Narvaez, C

With veteran Reese McGuire leaving in free agency and top prospect Kyle Teel heading to Chicago in the Garrett Crochet trade, the Red Sox acquired Narvaez in an offseason deal with the New York Yankees. Narvaez presumably will serve as Connor Wong's backup in 2025.

The 26-year-old backstop isn't expected to tear the cover off the ball, but he's an above-average defender. If Wong struggles defensively, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Narvaez earn more playing time.

Carlos Narváez with his first big league hit 👏#YANKSonYES pic.twitter.com/Japs5tenJC — YES Network (@YESNetwork) July 20, 2024

Narvaez posted a .746 OPS across eight minor-league seasons, so he shouldn't be a total liability at the dish. He and fellow newcomer Blake Sabol, who showed some pop during his brief stint in San Francisco, will be the catchers to watch this spring other than Wong.