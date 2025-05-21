Buehler, Cora ejected after heated exchanges with umpire

Walker Buehler and Alex Cora returned to the Boston Red Sox for Tuesday's game against the New York Mets. Neither made it past the third inning.

Buehler, starting on the mound for the first time since April 26 due to a shoulder injury, was ejected for arguing balls and strikes with one out in the top of the third. An apparent strike against Mets slugger Juan Soto was ruled a ball, and Buehler let home plate umpire Mike Estabrook hear it.

"That was right down the (expletive) middle!" Buehler yelled at Estabrook, who promptly tossed the veteran right-hander out of the game.

That lured Cora out of the dugout, and the Red Sox' manager was also ejected after a heated exchange with Estabrook.

Red Sox starting pitcher Walker Buehler and manager Alex Cora have both been ejected by home plate umpire Mike Estabrook pic.twitter.com/Oa94A0jrA4 — SNY (@SNYtv) May 20, 2025

Cora was replaced by bench coach Ramon Vazquez, who also covered for Boston's skipper while he celebrated his daughter's graduation on Monday.

Perhaps the ejections will give the Red Sox a much-needed spark, but Buehler's came at a less-than-ideal time for Boston's bullpen. The group was already taxed heading into the matchup after a collective effort in Monday's win.

It was the second ejection of Buehler's MLB career and the 18th of Cora's managerial career.

The Red Sox will rely on their relievers again as they look to bring their record back to .500. They entered Tuesday's game with a 24-25 record.