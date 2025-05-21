Boston Red Sox

Buehler gives NSFW response to Lindor urging umpire to eject him

"I wouldn’t want me out there either..."

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

It wasn't only home plate umpire Mike Estabrook who drew the ire of Walker Buehler on Tuesday night.

The Boston Red Sox right-hander also took aim at New York Mets star Francisco Lindor after being ejected in the third inning for arguing balls and strikes. While Buehler argued with Estabrook, an animated Lindor yelled from second base, urging the umpire to throw Boston's starter out of the game.

After the Red Sox' 2-0 win, Buehler responded to the clip of Lindor advocating for his ejection.

"I wouldn’t want me out there either," Buehler wrote on X. "Sad thing is the BULLPEN is full of f----ing animals. Tough choice."

As Buehler notes, Boston's bullpen stepped up to secure the victory. Brennan Bernardino, Garrett Whitlock, Justin Wilson, Greg Weissert, Justin Slaten, and Aroldis Chapman combined to pitch 6.2 scoreless innings.

The bullpen hasn't allowed a run through 16 innings in the Red Sox' last three wins. Bench coach Ramon Vazquez has pulled the strings in the last two games with manager Alex Cora absent. Cora missed the series opener vs. the Mets to celebrate his daughter's graduation, and he was ejected from Tuesday's game shortly after Buehler was tossed.

Unlike Buehler, Cora wasn't miffed by Lindor's antics. In fact, the Puerto Rico native laughed about the incident over breakfast Wednesday morning with his fellow countryman.

Cora and the Red Sox will hope to get an ace-like performance out of Garrett Crochet to save the bullpen in Wednesday's series finale. First pitch at Fenway Park is set for 6:45 p.m. ET.

