White Sox call up former top Red Sox prospect Kyle Teel

Former Boston Red Sox prospect Kyle Teel is headed to The Show.

Teel, part of the offseason blockbuster that brought ace Garrett Crochet to Boston, was promoted to the Chicago White Sox on Friday. The club shared a video on social media of Teel getting the big news:

had to make sure Kyle got a new collared shirt 😏 pic.twitter.com/600UrYmvMA — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 6, 2025

The Red Sox traded a prospect package of Teel (No. 26 ranked prospect in MLB), outfielder Braden Montgomery (No. 36), infielder Chase Meidroth, and right-hander Wikelman Gonzalez for Crochet. Meidroth made his big-league debut against Boston on April 11.

Teel, the No. 2 prospect in the White Sox organization, was the Red Sox' No. 4 prospect at the time of the deal. He entered the offseason with the expectation he would compete with Connor Wong in spring training for Boston's starting catcher job.

Instead, the 23-year-old began the 2025 campaign with Chicago's Triple-A affiliate, the Charlotte Knights. In 50 games, he hit .295/.394/.492 with eight homers and 30 RBI.

Teel's promotion means Roman Anthony will be the last of the Red Sox' prized prospect quartet (Teel, Anthony, Marcelo Mayer, Kristian Campbell) to be called up. Anthony continues to tear it up at Triple-A Worcester as MLB's No. 1 prospect.

Teel will make his MLB debut Friday night at home against the Kansas City Royals.