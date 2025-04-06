Wilyer Abreu and the Boston Red Sox stayed hot Sunday in Game 1 of their doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals at Fenway Park.

Boston entered the bottom of the ninth inning trailing 4-2 with All-Star closer Ryan Helsley on the mound for St. Louis. Trevor Story and Abreu worked back-to-back walks to begin the frame, then Romy Gonzalez made it a one-run game with a one-out double.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Connor Wong walked to load the bases, and Rafael Devers added another walk to score the tying run. Aroldis Chapman kept the Cardinals off the board with a clutch appearance in the top of the 10th.

With one out in the bottom of the 10th, Abreu smashed a line drive off the Green Monster to secure a 5-4 walk-off Red Sox victory:

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Wilyer Abreu ends it with a walk-off single off The Monster! pic.twitter.com/R3aB88RS41 — MLB (@MLB) April 6, 2025

Abreu, who has arguably been the hottest hitter in baseball to start the year, was supposed to sit Game 1 and play Game 2. Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the 2024 Gold Glove award winner was dealing with "heavy legs," but the 2024 Gold Glover entered as a pinch-hitter in the ninth inning.

Through nine games, Abreu is hitting .522 (12-for-23) with two doubles, three home runs, nine RBI, eight walks, and only two strikeouts.

The Red Sox' fourth consecutive win improved their record to 5-4. They will wrap up their series vs. St. Louis with Game 2 of Sunday's doubleheader at 7:10 p.m. ET.