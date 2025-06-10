MLB

Watch A's rookie Denzel Clarke make jaw-dropping catch to rob Angels homer

Denzel Clarke took a home run away from the Angels' Nolan Schanuel in spectacular fashion.

By Angelina Martin

Athletics rookie Denzel Clarke has done it again.

The 25-year-old outfielder added to his already dazzling highlight reel in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday, leaping over the center-field wall at Angel Stadium to rob Nolan Schanuel of a home run.

It's a catch that had to be seen to be believed, and A's starting pitcher Grant Holman certainly was thankful for the effort.

Clarke made his big league debut with the A's on May 23 just a few years after the team drafted him in the fourth round of the 2021 MLB Draft. He has flashed the leather countless times during his two weeks in The Show, so, somehow, Monday's catch wasn't too surprising.

Clarke also robbed Alejandro Kirk of a home run in the A's game against the Toronto Blue Jays on May 30.

The A's have to like what they have seen so far from their young center fielder, and he's sure to provide even more jaw-dropping highlights in the years to come.

