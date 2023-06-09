Fans suspicious after first pitch fail at Red Sox-Guardians game

Boston Red Sox pitchers Matt Dermody and Corey Kluber weren’t the only ones who struggled on the mound Thursday night in Cleveland.

Before the Red Sox’s game against the Guardians even started, social media influencer Sir Yacht stepped onto the field for the ceremonial first pitch. He was unable to get the ball to the catcher, though, as he fell over himself and tumbled into the infield grass.

This first pitch didn't go as planned. 😅 pic.twitter.com/z4g2fdFHWR — Cut4 (@Cut4) June 8, 2023

The blunder calls to mind other failed first pitch attempts from Conor McGregor, 50 Cent and more.

Sir Yacht tweeted “Well that could’ve went better…” following the gaffe, but plenty of skeptics believe it went exactly as expected.

I’m pretty sure this went as planned. Well played, nonetheless. — Zak Ford (@zakford) June 9, 2023

This clearly was the plan. Cringe. — Sports Gambling Podcast (@GamblingPodcast) June 8, 2023

Looks to me it went exactly as planned. — KatieSimmons_17 (@KatieSimmons_17) June 8, 2023

Looks pretty intentional to be honest — 🕸🃏 Shawn Po 🃏🕸 (@DJFingers9) June 8, 2023

Sir Yacht, whose real name is John Kinsley, is from Cleveland and appeared eager to throw out the first pitch earlier on Thursday.

It's getting real. Pitching in a half hour pic.twitter.com/G4QqI53eRZ — Sir Yacht (@SirYacht_) June 8, 2023

Regardless of the intent of his first pitch, Sir Yacht got to watch an explosive performance from his hometown team. The Guardians pummeled the Red Sox 10-3 with All-Star third baseman Jose Ramirez smashing three home runs.