Guardians' David Fry hits walk-off homer to beat Yankees in ALCS Game 3

Cleveland turned things around late to win in extra innings Thursday

By Sanjesh Singh

David Fry, welcome to October baseball.

Cleveland guarded its home field during Game 3 of the ALCS Thursday thanks to a moment from Fry.

The Guardians' utility player hit a two-run walk-off homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to seal the 7-5 win over the New York Yankees and cut the series deficit to 2-1.

Fry, the 28-year-old who made his MLB debut in 2023, is making his postseason debut with the Guardians.

The Irving, Texas native earned a spot in the 2024 All-Star Game, batting .263 with a .356 OBP and .804 OPS. He hit 14 homers during the regular season and recorded 51 RBIs.

The two-run winner came after the Yankees turned things around in the top of the eighth inning behind back-to-back homers from Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge.

But the Guardians, who trailed 5-3 at that point, stayed alive in the bottom of the ninth thanks to Jhonkensky Noel's pinch-hit two-run homer.

Cleveland will look to tie the series at 2-2 Friday when it hosts Game 4 at 8:08 p.m. ET, 5:08 p.m. PT.

