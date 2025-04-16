Boston Red Sox pitcher Liam Hendriks made a minor league rehab appearance Wednesday, but exhibited a ton of class and good taste with a pregame gesture.

Hendriks, still working his way back from Tommy John surgery he underwent during the 2023 season, was slated to make a minor-league rehab appearance for the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs on Wednesday, but he made it a point to treat his teammates, and his opponents, to something truly special.

In baseball it’s generally a tradition where a big-league player will buy a nice dinner for minor-league teammates during their rehab stint, but Hendriks took things a step forward by bringing in a food truck for the Sea Dogs, the Hartford Yard Goats and all the employees of the Goats’ home ballpark:

Liam Hendriks, @RedSox pitcher on rehab tonight for Portland, rented a food truck for his whole team. And all of the Yard Goats. And everyone who works at Dunkin' Park. Pretty classy. pic.twitter.com/QrIzTEQy96 — Hartford Yard Goats (@GoYardGoats) April 16, 2025

The Yard Goats posted a picture of the food truck on their X feed, calling it a “pretty classy” gesture by the veteran pitcher.

Wednesday marked Hendriks’ third minor-league appearance, having pitched for two games for Triple-A Worcester. He hasn’t pitched in a big league game since the 2023 when he was with the White Sox. He appeared in just six games that season, battling lymphoma, going into remission, and then tearing a ligament in his elbow, which required Tommy John surgery.

In 476 big-league games, Hendriks has posted an ERA of 3.82 and racked up 116 saves, with 727 strikeouts in 650 innings of work.