Live updates: Star-studded Yankees-Dodgers World Series kicks off in Los Angeles

Aaron Judge and the Yankees will battle Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers in a highly anticipated Fall Classic.

  • The storied franchises are meeting in the World Series for the 12th time in history and first time since 1981.
  • First pitch is scheduled for 8:08 p.m. ET/5:08 p.m. PT on Friday.
  • Pitching matchup: Gerrit Cole (1-0, 3.31 ERA) vs. Jack Flaherty (1-2, 7.04 ERA)

Lights, camera, play ball!

The 2024 World Series will pin two of the most storied MLB franchises against one another, as the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers will kick things off at Dodger Stadium on Friday.

Aaron Judge and Juan Soto have powered the Yankees to their first World Series berth since 2009, while Shohei Ohtani has stolen the show in his first MLB playoff appearance with the Dodgers.

Follow along for live updates as the Yankees and Dodgers gear up for Game 1.

