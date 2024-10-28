A surprise trip to Dodger Stadium became the best day of a young Dodger fan’s life.

When Freddie Freeman hit a walk-off grand slam to save the Dodgers who were trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the 10th inning in Game 1 of the World Series Friday night, he was a hero to all Dodger fans, including 10-year-old Zachary.

The 5th grader caught the ball that was coming directly toward where he and his parents were sitting.

“When he hit the ball, we knew it was leaving the park, but we had no idea we were going to catch it.” Zachary, whose parents declined to give the last name, said. “The ball bounced on the seat in front of us and rolled on the ground a little bit. Then I got it.”

It was already a surprise that Zachary was attending the game as the boy with braces had been initially told by his parents that he was going to the dentist. The 10-year-old, who was wearing his Dodger gear all day for the game anyway, was already excited to be at Dodger Stadium.

Then catching the historic ball was a total curveball.

“He was just crying – the tears streaming down his eyes and a big smile on his face,” Nico, Zachary’s dad, described. “He had just tears of joy.”

While any of the fans that packed Dodger Stadium would have been thrilled to have the grand slam ball, Zachary said other fans were happy for him.

“Everyone wanted to get a picture with me. Everyone wanted to see the ball. I was just mobbed,” the young fan recalled.

Zachary’s dad said he thinks any fan who truly loves baseball would understand the excitement his son felt.

“You share the same sentiment. It was incredible,” Nico said. “Even the Yankees fans out there were blown away by what happened and actually kind of excited by it. It was just such an amazing atmosphere.”

The family is now trying to get the ball signed by Freddie Freeman himself.

With the World Series being far from over, Zachary is hoping for another surprise from his parents.

Maybe another dentist appointment will do the trick.