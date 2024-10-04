WATCH: Mets' Pete Alonso hits epic three-run go-ahead homer to beat Brewers

Pete Alonso just had his Mets moment.

The star New York slugger put the team on his back in a crucial moment. Down 2-0 on a 3-1 count in the top of the ninth in a must-win scenario, Alonso blasted Devin Williams' changeup pitch for a go-ahead three-run homer.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Alonso's energetic reaction described it all, as the Mets held on in the bottom of the ninth to win 2-1 and move on to the National League Divisional Series.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

New York won the first game of the series but lost the second, forcing Thursday's decisive game in Milwaukee.

Alonso had not yet registered a hit, going 0-for-3 in his previous batting appearances. Francisco Lindor, Brandon Nimmo and Jesse Winker rounded out the runs.

It was the opposite story for Brewers' bullpen pitcher Williams. The 30-year-old, a former Rookie of the Year, had not given up more than two runs in an outing all season. The last time he did so was in June of 2023, but that all changed in an instant.

Williams also hadn't allowed a home run to be hit under his watch in the last 57 days. Alonso's was just the second Williams allowed all season.

But the playoffs are all about moments like these and regular-season numbers get tossed out the window. Just like that, the Mets will now meet the Philadelphia Phillies in the NLDS, with Game 1 set for Saturday.