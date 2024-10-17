New York Mets

Here's why Mets players are wearing numbers as eye black in NLCS

Some Mets players wore No. 40 as eye black during Game 3 of the NLCS Wednesday

By Sanjesh Singh

NBC Universal, Inc.

With the NLCS increasing in intensity, the New York Mets are finding different ways of pushing through.

During Game 3 of their series at home against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday, some players were seen wearing the number 40 as eye black.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Sean Manaea, Jose Quintana and Jesse Winker were among those players.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Why did they do so? It came down to supporting one of their own, as pitcher Luis Severino, who wears No. 40, started the game.

MLB Oct 14

Was there ever a Mets-Yankees World Series? Explaining the Subway Series history

World Series Oct 14

When is the World Series? Start date, schedule and more to know

Fellow pitcher Kodai Senga, who also wore the eye black, signaled "40" with his hands during player introductions ahead of the game, giving their teammate extra moral support in a pivotal moment.

Severino, who made his postseason debut in 2017 with the New York Yankees, entered the game with a 2-4 playoff record and a 5.01 ERA across 13 appearances. One of those wins came against the Milwaukee Brewers in Game 1 of the 2024 Wild Card Series, which the Mets won 8-4.

Three out of four World Series teams have came out of the Wild Card round since the MLB expanded its postseason format in 2022. This year’s playoffs promises to test this possible baseball trend.

This article tagged under:

New York MetsMLB
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us