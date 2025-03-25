Mookie Betts' Opening Day status unclear as he deals with mysterious illness

Mookie Betts has spent his entire career defying the odds, turning doubters into believers with every crack of the bat and dazzling play in the field. But right now, he’s up against an opponent that can’t be outworked or outmaneuvered: an illness that has left doctors searching for answers and the Dodgers anxiously awaiting his return to full strength.

It all started back in early March, just before the team left for Tokyo. Betts began experiencing severe nausea and vomiting, unable to keep down solid foods. While his teammates prepped for their season-opening series against the Chicago Cubs in Tokyo, Japan, the Dodgers shortstop was stuck battling an invisible adversary that was stripping pounds from his frame and draining his energy at a rapid rate.

The numbers are startling — Betts has dropped nearly 20 pounds in just two weeks, dwindling from a solid 175 to a concerning 157 in less than a week.

“I just want to play, man,” Betts told reporters. “I’m tired of sitting, tired of throwing up, tired of doing all this. I really just want to play.”

Mookie updates the media on his health. pic.twitter.com/qLMtTtFVnL — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) March 24, 2025

The frustration in his voice was evident. For a player whose success has been built on preparation, precision and consistency, this mystery illness has thrown his world off balance. Blood work, vital tests — everything has come back clean, yet the symptoms persisted. The only thing he could stomach were liquids, surviving on smoothies while his teammates competed on the other side of the world.

Even now, with Opening Day at Dodger Stadium just around the corner, Betts’ status remains up in the air. The team is taking things one day at a time, cautiously optimistic but still uncertain.

Manager Dave Roberts finally had some good news on Monday night in Anaheim, sharing that Betts completed a full workout — hitting, fielding grounders, throwing — and, most importantly, was able to keep down solid food for the first time in weeks.

“I do think that Mookie’s turned a corner,” Roberts said. “Talked to him, he said he feels great on his way home and expects to play tomorrow. So right now, we're in a good spot.”

But even if Betts suits up for Tuesday’s exhibition finale against the Angels, the real question is whether he’ll be strong enough to take the field on March 28 when the Dodgers open their home slate against the Detroit Tigers. Playing a game after shedding 18 pounds is one thing — playing at an MVP level is another.

To make matters more complicated, Betts isn’t the only Dodger dealing with health concerns. Freddie Freeman, another franchise cornerstone, was held out of the Tokyo Series due to lingering rib discomfort. He returned to the lineup Sunday and looked solid in limited action, but Roberts emphasized the need to monitor him closely moving forward.

“The last couple of days, he feels really good, doesn’t feel anything,” Roberts said. “But I do think that it's something we got to make sure we monitor. But he wouldn't be out there if we didn't feel confident that he's on his way back.”

While the Dodgers managed to sweep their opening series without Betts and Freeman, their long-term success hinges on having both stars in the lineup. The team’s depth is unmatched, but there’s no replacing Betts’ electrifying presence at the top of the order or Freeman’s steady production in the heart of the lineup.

As Opening Day at Chavez Ravine inches closer, all eyes are on Betts. He’s been through slumps, injuries, and the grind of a 162-game season before — but this challenge is different. It’s unseen, unpredictable, and out of his control. And for a player who has made a career out of controlling the game, that might be the toughest part of all.

For now, the Dodgers wait, hoping their star can regain his strength in time to take his place under the bright lights of Dodger Stadium. Because if there’s one thing Los Angeles knows, it’s that baseball is better when Mookie Betts is in the lineup.

