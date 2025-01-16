‘National treasure': Brewers icon and famed broadcaster Bob Uecker dies at 90

Bob Uecker, a famed broadcaster and Milwaukee Brewers icon, has died, the team announced Thursday.

Uecker, who passed away earlier Thursday, was 90 years old.

Uecker was a Brewers legend, broadcasting for the team for 54 seasons. Before that, he played as a backup catcher in MLB, making his major league debut in 1962 and later winning a World Series with the Cardinals in 1964.

In a message on social media, the Brewers said they were "heartbroken" to share the news.

We are heartbroken to announce that Brewers icon & Baseball Hall of Famer Bob Uecker passed away today at the age of 90 pic.twitter.com/EJRBC8Cjj4 — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) January 16, 2025

"Today we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker. Ueck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss," the team said in a statement shortly after the news broke. "He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends. Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words.

"There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives," the statement continued.

In a later statement, the Chicago Cubs echoed that Uecker's voice was "iconic to Milwaukee baseball and beloved by many baseball fans alike."

"Despite being on the other side of the lines, his rendition of the seventh inning stretch at Wrigley Field was always a memorable one. Our thoughts are with the Uecker family, friends and loved ones," the team wrote on social media.

Beyond baseball, Uecker was a regular guest on Johnny Carson, he starred in the sitcom "Mr. Belvedere," where he played the character George Owens, and had a role in the movie "Major League," where he played himself. He even hosted "Saturday Night Live" on Oct. 13, 1984.