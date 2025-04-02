San Diego Padres

Padres sign star Jackson Merrill to 9-year, $135M extension through 2034: Report

Merrill, who turns 22 later this month, was an All-Star as a rookie last season for the Padres.

By Logan Reardon

NBC Universal, Inc.

The San Diego Padres' strong start to 2025 just got better.

All-Star outfielder Jackson Merrill reportedly agreed to a nine-year, $135 million extension with the Friars that is guaranteed to run through the 2034 season.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE

icon

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Robert Murray of FanSided first reported news of the deal on Wednesday morning.

The deal can max out at $204 million depending on incentives, plus it includes a $30 million club option for a 10th season (2035) that can be converted to a player option with a top-five finish in MVP voting.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Merrill, still just 21 years old, is well on his way to already reaching that incentive after breakout out last season. He hit .292 with 24 home runs, 90 RBIs, 31 doubles and 16 stolen bases over 156 games, finishing second in Rookie of the Year voting and being named a Silver Slugger.

The Padres are off to a 6-0 start this season, with Merrill headlining their offense alongside Fernando Tatis Jr. and Manny Machado. Through six games, the center fielder is batting .400 with a home run and six RBIs.

San Diego will look to wrap up a perfect homestand on Wednesday against the Cleveland Guardians, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. PT.

This article tagged under:

San Diego Padres
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us