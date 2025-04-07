Philadelphia Phillies

Phillie Bryson Stott wears pink arm band as gender reveal for friend's baby

During Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott wore a pink arm band to do a gender reveal for his friend, Ryan Stevens, a cleat maker from Downingtown

By Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Pink isn't usually part of the Philadelphia Phillies' color scheme -- no matter which uniform they may be wearing during any given game.

But, this past weekend, Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott added a touch of pink for a good reason -- a gender reveal for a friend who is expecting.

During Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Stott wore a pink arm band as a gender reveal for his friend, Ryan Stevens, a custom cleat maker from Downingtown, Pennsylvania.

Stevens is the owner and artist behind NxtLvl Customs, and has made custom cleats for Stott and fellow Phillies Orion Kerkering, Edmundo Sosa and Brandon Marsh.

He's also made custom shoes for Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey and Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Cooper DeJean.

