The Boston Red Sox made a stunning, franchise-altering move on Sunday, just hours after completing a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Veteran slugger Rafael Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, left-hander Kyle Harrison, and minor-leaguers James Tibbs and Jose Bello, per multiple reports.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Full trade between the Giants and Red Sox that will send Rafael Devers to San Francisco, per @ByRobertMurray pic.twitter.com/krZt8JAkdQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 15, 2025

The shocking move ends Devers' eight-plus tenure with the Red Sox. Devers signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension with Boston before the 2023 season.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

This is a breaking news story that will be updated...