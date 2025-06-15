Boston Red Sox

Red Sox trade Rafael Devers to Giants in shocking move: Report

Devers' time with Boston has come to an end after eight-plus seasons.

By Justin Leger

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Boston Red Sox made a stunning, franchise-altering move on Sunday, just hours after completing a three-game sweep of the New York Yankees at Fenway Park.

Veteran slugger Rafael Devers was traded to the San Francisco Giants in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jordan Hicks, left-hander Kyle Harrison, and minor-leaguers James Tibbs and Jose Bello, per multiple reports.

Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The shocking move ends Devers' eight-plus tenure with the Red Sox. Devers signed a 10-year, $313.5 million contract extension with Boston before the 2023 season.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This is a breaking news story that will be updated...

MORE RED SOX

Boston Red Sox Jun 12

Red Sox prospect expert explains why Roman Anthony ‘should play every day'

Boston Red Sox Jun 12

Mayer has great reaction to first Fenway Park home runs of his career

Boston Red Sox Jun 11

How Nick Pivetta, other ex-Red Sox have fared so far in 2025

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxRafael DeversSan Francisco Giants
Dashboard
Newsletters Meet the Team Submit Photos & Video Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics Patriots Red Sox Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Politics
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us