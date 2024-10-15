A group of stingrays were returned safely to The Florida Aquarium after riding out Hurricane Milton at Tropicana Field, the home of the Tampa Bay Rays, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

Seven male cownose stingrays were brought to the ballpark ahead of Hurricane Milton, which tore through Florida after making landfall last Wednesday.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

While the hurricane shredded the roof at Tropicana Field, the stingrays remained safe after being placed in the 10,000 gallon, 35-foot habitat located in right-center field.

“We’re pleased to report the cownose stingrays handled the storm well. With the Tampa Bay Rays support, our staff was able to provide onsite care over the past several days and today, we brought them safely back to the Aquarium,” Craig Johnson, The Florida Aquarium’s associate curator, said. “We will continue to monitor their health over the coming days, but currently, all are eating and behaving normally.”

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The team first introduced its stingray touch tank in 2006, and it has been a Tropicana Field staple for nearly two decades. The stingrays spend the MLB season at the stadium as part of the Tampa Bay Rays Touch Experience, which became the first ever interactive marine exhibit at a professional sports venue.

The seven cownose stingrays are currently on public display in a separate area of The Florida Aquarium's Stingray Beach exhibit, which the Tampa Bay Rays sponsor.

Drone video shows the extent of the damage to the roof of Tropicana Field from Hurricane Milton.