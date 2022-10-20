Most expensive Christmas Day tickets for 2022-23 NBA season originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Another NBA Christmas is coming up in December with an iconic series of games hitting the schedule.

Over the years, the basketball world has witnessed some remarkable Christmas Day action. One that will always stand out is the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Miami Heat showdown in 2004 that featured legends Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal faceoff.

This year, starting at 12 p.m. ET, there will be five back-to-back games starting with the Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks, followed by Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks, then Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics, then Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets to close out the night.

While you may want to watch the action at home cozying up next to your fireplace, there is no substitution for catching the action in person.

So, here is a breakdown of the most expensive Christmas Day tickets for the 2022 NBA season:

All ticket prices are courtesy of StubHub

1. Memphis Grizzlies at Golden State Warriors

When: Dec. 25, 8 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $205 - $35,474

2. Philadelphia 76ers at New York Knicks

When: Dec. 25, 12 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $185 - $62,991

3. Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks

When: Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $157 - $7,993

4. Milwaukee Bucks at Boston Celtics

When: Dec. 25, 5 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $105 - $9,700

5. Phoenix Suns at Denver Nuggets

When: Dec. 25, 10:30 p.m. ET

Ticket prices: $43 - $6,910