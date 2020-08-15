coronavirus

Most Miami Marlins Who Had Coronavirus Cleared for Reinstatement

It's unlikely any of the players will be activated before the next homestand, which starts Aug. 28

Most of the Miami Marlins players sidelined by a coronavirus outbreak have been cleared by baseball's joint committee for reinstatement, the team said Saturday, and they're expected to begin rehabilitation workouts soon.

The Marlins placed 17 players on the injured list following the outbreak, which forced the postponement of seven games. None has played since the season-opening series.

The group includes ace Sandy Alcantara, shortstop Miguel Rojas and eight relievers who were on the opening day roster. Despite their absence, the surprising Marlins leadthe NL East.

Those who have been cleared will rehab at the Marlins' spring training site in Jupiter, Florida.

